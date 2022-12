Class of 2023 defensive tackle prospect Tavion Gadson from Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins High announced Monday afternoon that he would not be signing with Florida State on Wednesday. Gadson, who is 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds had been committed to the Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell since August. He announced his decommitment via Twitter earlier today.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BRQkRiUU11RHMiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QUUJEYlFNdURzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRhdmlvbiBH YWRzb24gKEB0YXZpb25fZ2Fkc29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3Rhdmlvbl9nYWRzb24vc3RhdHVzLzE2MDQ5MjcyNjM2NjkwOTIz NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==