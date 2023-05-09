It took a little bit of time, but DeAmez Ross has found his pre-injury form once again for the Florida State baseball team.

That's been true for awhile as he entered Tuesday with a nine-game hitting streak. But Tuesday felt like a culmination of his return to form.

The freshman centerfielder began the night with a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. He effectively ended it with a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth which broke the 4-4 deadlock and was the difference in the Seminoles' (19-28) 6-4 win over Jacksonville (29-19) Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

Ross lived up to exactly what you want from a leadoff hitter in the win over the Dolphins, which was FSU's fourth consecutive victory and clinched the season series over JU. The Melbourne, Fla. native matched his career highs with three hits and three runs scored in the victory. He also had a pair of really nice running and leaping catches in the outfield to rob the Dolphins of extra-base hits.

"DeAmez had a great ball game. The catch in centerfield, just a phenomenal jump..." FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "It's fitting that he got the hit that won the ball game late. It was DeAmez day today."

Ross was far from the only FSU offensive player who played a role in the win. The Seminoles held a sizable 13-5 advantage in the hit column. As has been the case a lot this season, they wasted some prime scoring chances, stranding eight runners in scoring position and six of those eight on third base.

But while FSU didn't maximize those opportunities, it came through in enough of them. Four of FSU's six RBI in the win came with two outs, including two in the seventh inning to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead and two more in the eighth that were the difference.

"The at-bats in the middle of the game were putrid. With runners in scoring position, we gave away some at-bats. Our guys know that..." Jarrett said. "Expanding the zone early in the count, some strange takes on hittable fastballs. But then some of those same guys came up and answered. That is why it's called an average. You have to take some of the good with the bad."

Beyond Ross, the entire top of the lineup came up big for the Seminoles vs. Jacksonville with nine total hits. Jaime Ferrer accounted for three of those, James Tibbs II for one and Cam Smith for two, including an RBI double in the seventh inning that tied the game at 3.



