DeAmez Ross helps FSU baseball extend winning streak vs. Jacksonville
It took a little bit of time, but DeAmez Ross has found his pre-injury form once again for the Florida State baseball team.
That's been true for awhile as he entered Tuesday with a nine-game hitting streak. But Tuesday felt like a culmination of his return to form.
The freshman centerfielder began the night with a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. He effectively ended it with a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth which broke the 4-4 deadlock and was the difference in the Seminoles' (19-28) 6-4 win over Jacksonville (29-19) Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium.
Ross lived up to exactly what you want from a leadoff hitter in the win over the Dolphins, which was FSU's fourth consecutive victory and clinched the season series over JU. The Melbourne, Fla. native matched his career highs with three hits and three runs scored in the victory. He also had a pair of really nice running and leaping catches in the outfield to rob the Dolphins of extra-base hits.
"DeAmez had a great ball game. The catch in centerfield, just a phenomenal jump..." FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "It's fitting that he got the hit that won the ball game late. It was DeAmez day today."
Ross was far from the only FSU offensive player who played a role in the win. The Seminoles held a sizable 13-5 advantage in the hit column. As has been the case a lot this season, they wasted some prime scoring chances, stranding eight runners in scoring position and six of those eight on third base.
But while FSU didn't maximize those opportunities, it came through in enough of them. Four of FSU's six RBI in the win came with two outs, including two in the seventh inning to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead and two more in the eighth that were the difference.
"The at-bats in the middle of the game were putrid. With runners in scoring position, we gave away some at-bats. Our guys know that..." Jarrett said. "Expanding the zone early in the count, some strange takes on hittable fastballs. But then some of those same guys came up and answered. That is why it's called an average. You have to take some of the good with the bad."
Beyond Ross, the entire top of the lineup came up big for the Seminoles vs. Jacksonville with nine total hits. Jaime Ferrer accounted for three of those, James Tibbs II for one and Cam Smith for two, including an RBI double in the seventh inning that tied the game at 3.
FSU pitching staff pieces it together
It was far from a perfect night from the FSU pitching staff, but it was one that was pieced together well enough to give the Seminoles a chance.
Freshman Jamie Arnold made his seventh start of the season and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit over 3.1 innings. His only real mistake was a two-run home run he allowed to Hogan McIntosh in the second inning after an error put the leadoff runner on base.
After his start, FSU turned to another freshman pitcher in Ben Barrett. Barrett escaped the minor jam he inherited in the fourth inning and went on to throw 2.2 innings of one-run, three-hit work.
Doug Kirkland picked it up from there, throwing the final three innings. After allowing the runner he inherited on third base to score, he was largely lights out from there with the exception of the game-tying solo home run he allowed in the ninth inning.
That was the only baserunner Kirkland allowed and he provided a clutch and stress-free 1-2-3 ninth inning to record his second win of the season.
Perhaps the most promising facet of this combined pitching performance, especially for these three who have all struggled with their control at times this season, was how in control they were on Tuesday. The trio issued a combined two walks, both by Arnold, over the entirety of the game compared to eight total strikeouts.
"Today, you saw execution of secondary pitches that were a little better than we may have seen them, which is what you like," Jarrett said. "I know where we are in the season and we clearly have our work cut out, but the growth and development of some of those guys, that's all you can hope and ask for right now. You're seeing it."
Up Next
While FSU enters the final home weekend of the season on a hot streak, that will be tested this weekend. The Seminoles play host to No. 1 Wake Forest for a three-game series that starts Friday at 6 p.m.