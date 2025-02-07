Deante McCray appreciates journey from Jax to WKU, thrilled to be at FSU

Deante McCray wrapped up his third season at Western Kentucky and knew his future would take him to another school. So he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9, just days after a loss to Jacksonville State in the Conference USA title game.

But McCray fully intended to play in the Hilltoppers’ bowl game on Dec. 18, a loss to James Madison in Boca Raton, recording six tackles and blocking a field-goal attempt.

The next day, McCray was in Tallahassee.

“Honestly, that was crazy,” McCray said. “I was scheduled to go to a couple of schools. I was on the field during warmups during my bowl game. Then Florida State had hit me up, interested. I told them, 'I'll get back with you after the game. I got to stay focused and locked in.' It was actually a crazy experience.”

McCray was interested in Texas A&M, but FSU was close to home for the Jacksonville native. He felt like FSU was the “best opportunity.” And the fit couldn’t have been better: A high school standout just 150 miles away, McCray had experience in the 3-3-5 defense at WKU and meshed well with what new defensive coordinator Tony White wanted to run.

“It’s a blessing,” McCray said. “Being a Florida kid, you always want to go to the Big 3 in college, which is Florida State, Florida or Miami. I always wanted to be a Seminole, so it’s an honor to be here.”

McCray is a lower-profile transfer addition in the defensive line group. While not an addition, Darrell Jackson bypassed the NFL (and potentially a jump to another school) by staying at FSU. The Seminoles also landed James Williams from Nebraska and Jayson Jenkins from Tennessee.

Williams, of course, has familiarity with the White, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and the defensive scheme. But McCray spent three years at WKU, playing in 29 games, and has extensive experience in the 3-3-5.

McCray had 56 tackles and recorded 2.5 sacks in 2024 and was among WKU’s most dependable defensive players. He played 519 snaps and graded well overall, 75.4 by Pro Football Focus. McCray earned his best numbers against the run (77.8) and as a tackler (84.5), missing just two in 14 games.

A member of the All-CUSA freshman team in 2023, McCray could have opted for a quick jump to another school. But perhaps it says something that he was patient, understanding he had plenty to learn. He shared his appreciation to the WKU staff for developing him.



