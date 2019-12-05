Junior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, junior running back Cam Akers and redshirt sophomore receiver Tamorrion Terry have all potentially played their final regular-season game for the Florida State football team.

Most notably, which if any of the draft-eligible Seminole stars will be returning to Tallahassee?

With most of the attention focused on who the next Florida State head coach is going to be, there are still plenty of questions regarding what his roster will look like in 2020.

Junior safety Hamsah Nasirildeen might also be a possibility to declare early, but with the severe leg injury he suffered in the loss to Florida on Saturday, there's no way to know how that could impact his potential draft status for 2020.

None have made any formal announcement yet one way or the other, but expect all three to release some sort of news in the coming days. The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 20, but almost all will make their decisions public well before that.

Last year, a record 135 non-seniors, including Florida State's Brian Burns, entered their names into the draft.

Terry, a third-year sophomore, was asked after the Seminoles' loss at Florida on Saturday night if he had turned his name into the NFL underclassmen advisory committee to see where he might be drafted if he gave up his final two years of eligibility.

"Yeah, I did," said Terry, who became the first 1,000-yard receiver for FSU since Rashad Greene in 2014. "They gave me some feedback back. But right now I'm just focusing on this bowl game. I'm not really worrying about that right now. But once that comes around, then I'll make my decision."

The WalterFootball.com NFL Mock Draft has Terry going No. 49 overall to the Chicago Bears, saying he is a "big, athletic receiver who could sneak into the first round."

Terry's name isn't in the first round of any mainstream mock drafts, though. And Bleacher Report has a three-round mock draft that has 19 wide receivers in it. Terry isn't one of them.

Then again, it's hard to put too much stock into a mock draft when the real draft isn't for another six months. There is still the NFL Combine in February and a Pro Day after that. So take these mock drafts for what they're worth.

Bleacher Report has Akers, who finished the regular season with 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns, as a third-round pick. Like Terry, he doesn't show up on in any mock draft first rounds.

But because running backs have notoriously short shelf-lives in the NFL, it might not matter where Akers is projected to be drafted. He could want to start earning money now even as a middle-round draft pick.

As for Wilson, his name is the only one of the three that has shown up in first rounds.

Wilson, who missed the final three games of this season with a hand injury, is listed as a first-round pick by Pro Football Focus (No. 18 overall) and CBS Sports (No. 19).

With a new regime coming to Tallahassee any day now, there's no way of knowing if any of these three will want to stick around to play for another new coach. But we'll all know soon enough.

