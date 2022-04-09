Deckerhoff reflects on final FSU Football broadcast in Garnet and Gold game

"Number one, great games, great coaches. Great wins over rivals, Florida, Miami, Clemson. Fans ... I'll miss that," Deckerhoff said. "I'll still be in Tallahassee. I'll still be following the Seminoles, wearing garnet and gold and doing the warchant. Watching the games on TV, coming to the games when I can."

Deckerhoff spoke to the media before the spring game and reflected on what stands out most during his career.

The game gave generations of FSU fans a chance to say goodbye to Deckerhoff after his 43-year career, which began officially in 1979.

After nearly half a century, the Florida State football team's legendary voice, Gene Deckerhoff, called his final FSU contest Saturday afternoon during the Seminoles' annual Garnet and Gold spring game.

Before kickoff, FSU honored Deckerhoff on the field, where he spoke at midfield to Seminole fans before heading to his radio booth in FSU's press box one last time.

"This is the stadium that Bobby Bowden built. And this is the stadium that my career started and ended," Deckerhoff said. "Florida State fans are the best fans on the planet. Garnet and Gold will always be my colors."

When asked about FSU and its illustrious football history, Deckerhoff heaped praise on the legendary head coach, with whom he appeared for years on The Bobby Bowden Show, a weekly coaches' call-in show.

"As I said, thank you Bobby. Great run out there, tremendous run," Deckerhoff said. "In my opinion, they need to put Bobby on Mount Rushmore. Add a fifth sculpture. That's how big he is for this school, for this program, for the folks that worked with Bobby, that knew Bobby, and just the fans that cheered him on."

Deckerhoff continued on about what FSU and the university community means to him.

"Florida State University is the University. Don't let anybody take that away. This is the school. It's a national brand," Deckerhoff said. "Its athletic programs are second to none. ... This is a great athletic program."

During his career, Deckerhoff saw FSU football rise exponentially from a smaller regional program to a national power. He was on the call for all three of FSU's national championships in 1993, 1999 and 2013.

Deckerhoff pointed out that perhaps nothing encapsulates FSU's memorable emergence from humble beginnings more so than the massive expansion of Doak Campbell Stadium.

"This stadium held 37,500. There were no end zones, you had bleachers. You had a small, teeny-tiny scoreboard.," Deckerhoff said. "It's come a long way -- 80,000 [seats] now, bricks all around the building.

"I don't think there's a better place to cover a sporting event than Florida State."

Known for his big voice and joyous tones, Deckerhoff said as he got older, he enjoyed his job so much that he didn't even think about retirement until recently.

"When you're broadcasting, you don't think about retiring, you don't think about calling it quits. God will tell you when its time," Deckerhoff said. "Florida State University will live forever, but voices have a timeline, and my timeline is up. And somebody else is going to take on, but the university will live forever."