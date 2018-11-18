Willie Taggart didn't feel the need to give his team an impassioned pregame speech on Saturday afternoon.

He certainly didn't need to give one to his defense.

Not after what happened last year against Boston College. Not after what has transpired during the last month. And certainly not after all the Seminoles heard this week about how physical Boston College's running game would be and how FSU would have little ability to stop it.

"All you hear all week long is how physical their football team was, and no one would talk about our team being physical," Taggart said. "I'm sure that ticked our guys off a little bit, and they showed some physicality tonight.To me, that's how we're supposed to play football, especially stopping the run."

While they didn't necessarily shut down Boston College's offense, the Seminoles' defense was worlds better than it was one year ago in a 35-3 defeat.

They made several big plays -- including a pair of early interceptions that kept the game close while FSU's offense was struggling -- and, most importantly, they made life very difficult for Eagles running back A.J. Dillon.

Dillon, the ACC's leading rusher, finished with 116 yards and two touchdowns on the night, but he needed 37 carries to get there. The bruising 245-pounder averaged just 3.1 yards per carry.

"Before the game even started, we already had it set on our mind that No. 2 (Dillon) wasn't going to beat us," FSU defensive back Stanford Samuels III said. "We weren't gonna allow them to run the ball on us. And we came out and showed that on the field. ...

"We played poorly last year. Got pretty much ran out of their stadium. So we had to come back and bounce back with a win this year. But the style and the fashion that they won that game last year left a sour taste in our mouth. So we couldn't let that happen again."

The "fashion" Samuels referenced was a relentless rushing attack that bullied the Seminoles up and down the field. Dillon rumbled for 149 yards in that game, and the Eagles rushed for 241 yards as a team. Three of their touchdowns came on the ground.

Saturday was a much different story.

Led by junior linebacker Dontavious Jackson, who racked up 14 tackles, Florida State held B.C. to 125 rushing yards on 49 carries -- an average of 2.6 yards per attempt.

"I thought our guys did a great job of just holding him in check," Taggart said of Dillon. "A year ago, he had a big game, and our guys remember that too. It was good to see that they took care of business."

"We took that very personally. I don't think [anybody] understands how personal we took that," said Samuels, who recorded nine tackles and an interception in the victory. "For you to come in and just think you're gonna punk us and run the ball all over us and do this and do that ... nobody here is built like that. We're not scared of anybody. We're not running away from anybody, shying away from anybody. If somebody wants us, they can come find us. ...

"They thought they were just going to out-physical us. That wasn't the case."