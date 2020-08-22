The final Florida State scrimmage before the beginning of the fall semester saw the offense string together some sustained drives, but ultimately it was a day controlled by the defense, according to head football coach Mike Norvell.

The interior of the defensive line drew plaudits, namely Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett, while Joshua Kaindoh and Emmett Rice were also singled out for their strong performances Saturday night.

FSU has Sunday off and will return to the field on Monday.

*ALSO SEE: Complete written breakdown of each coordinator's press conference

