Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. enters transfer portal

After only a single season in Tallahassee, Florida State legacy and starting defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Jones Jr. transferred to Florida State this past offseason after spending his first two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. Seeking a more established role, he transferred to Florida State — a program that was a runner-up in his original recruitment in 2021.

Jones Jr. played in 11 games for Florida State this past season, missing one game due to injury. He totaled 25 tackles, including four sacks, one forced fumble and six tackles for loss. There were two games where he did not record a statistic.



It was a season where Jones Jr. never full got going in Tallahassee. His decision to transfer from Georgia to Florida State was grounded in hopes that he could develop into a hand-in-dirt edge rusher after playing mostly stand-up at Georgia. His time in Tallahassee had moments of flashes but ultimately lacked the development that both sides were hoping for.

He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining with the possibility of a redshirt.