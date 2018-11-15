As Florida State's 2019 regular season marches closer to its conclusion, it's time to take another look at the Seminoles' upcoming recruiting class. In this installment, we'll examine where things stand with their defensive line recruiting -- the players who are already committed and the prospects who are still high on their board.

The Skinny on Hunter & FSU

Fort Myers-Dunbar standout Derick Hunter has taken several visits so far, and he took another official visit this past weekend to Florida. None of that should come as much of a surprise, as Hunter made it clear from the beginning that he would take several visits.

But even though Hunter wants to enjoy the recruiting process, there's still a strong vibe that he will be part of Florida State's 2019 class. He isn't the type of prospect who is overly concerned about FSU's win-loss record this season; he is more interested in the trust and relationships he has with the coaching staff, and that's why the Seminoles are solidly in front.

We recently also confirmed that Hunter and fellow FSU commit DB Jadarius Green-McKnight will be visiting Florida State this weekend for the Boston College game. Hunter also could come back for the Florida game as well. So far, he has taken official visits to Texas A&M, Virginia and UF. Georgia is a possible official visit destination as well.

In the end, the relationship Hunter has with FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins and his fondness for Willie Taggart's vision for the program should keep him headed toward Tallahassee. We've also heard good news about Hunter's academic situation. He apparently is in better shape there than before and is on track to be fully qualified, assuming he stays on track.

If we had to pick one school as the main competition right now, it would be Texas A&M.