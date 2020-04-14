In the closest voting of the Warchant Bracket Challenge so far, No. 2 seed offensive lineman Pat Tomberlin avoided a first-round upset by exactly one vote on the Tribal Council. The voting went back and forth all day, but in the end, Tomberlin narrowly pulled out the one-vote victory against No. 7 seed Tra Thomas.

In addition to voting on our Tribal Council message board, you can also submit your vote on Warchant's Twitter account . The voting window is 24 hours, and each round offers an opportunity for Warchant subscribers and Twitter users to win a $25 e-card to Garnet & Gold . That prize will go to the person who makes the most compelling and/or original argument for their vote.

No. 1 seed Peter Boulware vs. No. 8 seed Travis Johnson

Peter Boulware holds the Florida State record for sacks in a season with 19 in 1996. He ranks second all time with 34 career sacks (Reinard Wilson has the record with 35.5), and he would have shattered the mark if he had stayed for his senior year. During that 1996 season, the lightning-fast Boulware was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous first-team All-American and the Football News National Defensive Player of the Year. The South Carolina native, who burst onto the scene with 10 sacks as a sophomore in 1995 (despite only starting two games), was one of the key cogs in a 1996 defense that allowed just 11.1 points per game in the regular season and finished with an astounding 67 sacks. Boulware was the No. 4 overall pick of the 1997 NFL Draft and went on to a stellar pro career.

Travis Johnson came to Florida State as one of the most heralded defensive line prospects in the country. And after a quiet freshman year, he showed exactly what all the hype was about as a redshirt sophomore in 2002 -- finishing with 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and nine quarterback pressures in his first year as a starter. After an injury-plagued junior season, Johnson came back as a senior and was one of the best defensive players in the United States. He finished the 2004 season with a team-best 18 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback pressures. The California native was a Sporting News and ESPN.com first-team All-American and wound up being the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

No. 4 seed Reinard Wilson vs. No. 5 seed Timmy Jernigan

Reinard Wilson finished his career at Florida State as the all-time sacks leader in school history with 35.5. He racked up 11 as a sophomore, nine as a junior and then 13.5 in 1996, as he and teammate Peter Boulware became the first-ever consensus All-America defensive ends from the same team. Wilson was the Seminoles' leading tackler as a senior in 1996, racking up 105 tackles, including 22 for loss, in the undefeated regular season. The Lake City native came to Florida State as a linebacker but became a force at defensive end, combining rare strength with speed and a never-ending motor. He was an All-ACC first-team member in both 1995 and 1996, and was the No. 14 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Timmy Jernigan, who like Wilson also hailed from Columbia in Lake City, became one of the most ferocious linemen in the country during his three years in Tallahassee. The defensive tackle, who earned Freshman All-America honors in 2011, was the anchor of the 2013 national championship defense. He finished that season with 63 tackles, including 11 for loss, and made a slew of All-America teams. But his impact went far beyond sheer numbers. Because the Seminoles were up by such large margins in almost every game that season, Jernigan rarely played more than 2 1/2 quarters. In fact, in preseason practice, he was so overwhelming that head coach Jimbo Fisher pulled him off the field at times so the offense could get work in. Jernigan wound up being a second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft.