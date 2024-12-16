Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson reverses course, will return to FSU

Just nine days after announcing he would enter the NFL Draft early, Darrell Jackson has reversed course and said he will return to Florida State.

Jackson spent two seasons at FSU, but appeared in just 13 games. That's because the NCAA waiver he was expected to get after transferring from Miami ahead of the 2023 season never came and he was forced to sit for the entire regular season.

In his lone full season this fall, the 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive tackle had 32 total tackles (15 solo) with four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

"Throughout life you experience highs and lows," Jackson said in an announcement on FSU football's Twitter/X account. "It's been an honor to represent Florida State. Last year was not close to the standard. And I want to lead this program to the place we all expected it to be. With that being said, I'm back."

New FSU defensive coordinator Tony White had said last week that the Seminoles would be young up front, missing the "twin towers" in a reference to Jackson and Joshua Farmer. But now White has a big nose in the middle of FSU's new-look 3-3-5 defense.

Jackson had announced on Dec. 7 that he would enter the NFL Draft. It's not clear what draft grade he received by the NFL's draft advisory committee.