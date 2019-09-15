CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- It has been 24 years since Warrick Dunn took a direct snap on the final play of a game in Virginia's Scott Stadium, and Florida State fans are still fuming about the referees' ruling that he was stopped just short of the end zone.

When FSU supporters reflect on this FSU-UVa game two dozen years from now, the Seminoles' ire likely will be directed elsewhere.

With the ball at Virginia's 4-yard line and four seconds left late Saturday night -- the same amount of time that remained for Dunn's fateful play -- FSU coach Willie Taggart and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles decided not to kill the clock with a spike, but instead went with a hurry-up snap to tailback Cam Akers in an effort to catch the No. 25 Cavaliers off guard.

Instead, it was FSU's blockers who seemed most confused.

Don't miss out on our exclusive FSU coverage. 30-day Free Trial