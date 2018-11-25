Four-star linebacker Kalen Deloach committed to the Seminoles last summer but hasn't completely closed down the recruiting process. Recently, the nation's No. 14 ranked outside linebacker took official visits to both Auburn and Michigan. With those visits, there was a concern about the strength of his commitment. However, after a very good visit to FSU this past weekend, and an in home visit on Sunday night, it sounds like his recruiting process has come to an end.