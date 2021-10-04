Dennis Briggs Jr. out for season for Florida State football
Florida State's defense will be down a starter for the remainder of the football season. Head coach Mike Norvell announced on Monday that Dennis Briggs Jr. will miss the rest of 2021 with an undisclosed injury.
"The growth that I got to see from him ... the work that he put in ...," said Norvell when announcing the news on Briggs. "He's not going to be able to continue onwards with the rest of this year."
The redshirt sophomore defensive tackle started games against Wake Forest and Louisville. He turned in a team-high defensive Pro Football Focus grade (81.1) in the loss vs. Louisville. He will have two years of eligibility starting in 2022.
Briggs' injury leaves FSU extremely thin on the defensive interior. Reserve Malcom Ray was already out, leaving Odell Haggins with very few options at the position. Jarrett Jackson got his first start Saturday, and true freshman Joshua Farmer was also forced into action playing 11 snaps.
