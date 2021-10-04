Dennis Briggs Jr. out for season for Florida State football

Florida State's defense will be down a starter for the remainder of the football season. Head coach Mike Norvell announced on Monday that Dennis Briggs Jr. will miss the rest of 2021 with an undisclosed injury.

"The growth that I got to see from him ... the work that he put in ...," said Norvell when announcing the news on Briggs. "He's not going to be able to continue onwards with the rest of this year."

Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!



