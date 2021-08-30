Depth Chart Analysis: FSU Football's two-deep heading into Notre Dame

With the season opener just six days away, the Florida State football team revealed its official Notre Dame game week depth chart Monday. The Seminoles did not announce every starter — the quarterback depth chart still has the word “OR” between the names Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton, and some other spots are still up for grabs. But there still are plenty of things we can take away from where things stand after three weeks of preseason practice. Here is a look at that depth chart with analysis on each position. Note: 12 positions are listed on each side of the ball providing for different formations: *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

OFFENSE DEPTH CHART

QUARTERBACK Jordan Travis OR McKenzie Milton Analysis: The "OR" wasn't really a surprise, was it? The official announcement might not come for several days, but it's safe to say that whoever takes the first snap, the QB position is in much better shape than it was for last year's opener.

RUNNING BACK Jashaun Corbin | Treshaun Ward Analysis: Corbin came on at the end of last year, showcasing why he was one of the top-rated recruits in the country coming out of high school. But don't be stunned if the speedy Ward, a former walk-on, sees valuable playing time as well.

TAILBACK Lawrance Toafili | Ja’Khi Douglas OR D.J. Williams Analysis: Toafili has a chance to be special, and if he stays healthy, he figures to get the majority of touches out of this group. Douglas could be a significant weapon in the passing game.

WIDE RECEIVER Keyshawn Helton | Darrion Williamson Analysis: Helton has looked like a different guy this August, compared to the one we saw last year. Now that he is another year removed from knee surgery, he's probably been the most consistent offensive player in camp, and he could be poised for a career year.

WIDE RECEIVER Ontaria Wilson | Joshua Burrell Analysis: "Pokey" Wilson is one of the veterans of the wide receiver unit and has looked the part this August. He brings very good speed to the position and has had a solid camp. His experience and leadership should help the younger players in the group like Burrell.

WIDE RECEIVER Andrew Parchment | Malik McClain or Kentron Poitier Analysis: Parchment, the Kansas transfer, has more 100-yard receiving games under his belt than the rest of the FSU wide receiver unit combined. It's not a shocker that he's listed as a starter, but both McClain and Poitier are coming on fast and should challenge for serious playing time.

TIGHT END Camren McDonald | Jordan Wilson Analysis: FSU has a lot of tight ends, but these are the two that have been predicted to be at the top of the depth chart all along. McDonald is the best pass-catcher in the group, while Wilson is the best blocker. They'll both play a ton.

LEFT TACKLE Robert Scott | Lloyd Willis Analysis: The coaches really like both of these young guys. Scott, when healthy, has shown he has the potential to be a very good college tackle in the future. The experience he gained last year as a true freshman at right tackle should only help this season.

LEFT GUARD Dillan Gibbons | Dontae Lucas Analysis: Gibbons is a fifth-year transfer from Notre Dame. Lucas has started multiple games the past two years, but it looks like he will be used to provide depth up front for the Seminoles.

CENTER Maurice Smith | Baveon Johnson Analysis: Smith, like Scott, gained valuable experience a season ago and figures to be the anchor of the FSU offensive line for years to come. Johnson, like Lucas, is a veteran who can provide valuable depth and experience.

RIGHT GUARD Devontay Love-Taylor | Baveon Johnson Analysis: Love-Taylor was the best lineman on the team a season ago. He can also play tackle, and he might still play tackle at some point this year. But his versatility allows the FSU coaches to move him to right guard as well.

RIGHT TACKLE Darius Washington | Brady Scott Analysis: Washington showed flashes a season ago of being a solid college tackle, despite an injury that kept him from working out in the offseason. He figures to be bigger, stronger and better this year. Scott is a veteran who has played a lot of football for FSU and can fill in at multiple positions.

DEFENSE DEPTH CHART

Georgia DE transfer Jermaine Johnson could be the star on that side of the ball. (Logan Stanford/Special to Warchant.com)

DEFENSIVE END Jermaine Johnson | Marcus Cushnie Analysis: Johnson, if he stays healthy, could be one of the best defensive ends in the conference. The Georgia transfer is a difference-maker. Cushnie, who transferred in from Alabama A&M, is undersized but has a great first step that could give some offensive tackles fits.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE Dennis Briggs Jr. | Jarrett Jackson OR Joshua Farmer Analysis: Briggs has rocketed up the depth chart with a fantastic preseason camp. Seems to have taken a big leap and could be a vital part of the Seminoles' defense. Jackson and Farmer are unproven, but have ability the coaches really like.

NOSEGUARD Fabien Lovett OR Robert Cooper Analysis: Both of these guys will play and play a lot. Lovett has dropped some weight and looks to be in great shape. He has been hard to block all camp. Cooper has a ton of experience and great size, and he will provide a solid option inside as well.

FOX (DE/LB) Keir Thomas | Quashon Fuller OR Derrick McLendon Analysis: Thomas missed the spring with an injury and was brought along slowly in the early part of preseason practice. But he appears to be full-go now. The South Carolina transfer is the most accomplished lineman on the team and could provide a big boost for the Seminoles up front. Fuller has made some strides in August and could work himself into a valuable backup role.

WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER Kalen DeLoach | Cortez Andrews Analysis: DeLoach has been praised repeatedly by FSU's coaches for the improvement he's made over the last 12 months. Andrews is a physical transfer from Maryland who should see playing time as well.

MIDDLE LINEBACKER D.J. Lundy | Stephen Dix Jr. Analysis: Lundy might have had the best camp out of all of the FSU linebackers. He's locked down the starting spot in the middle for now, but Dix figures to challenge him all year long for playing time. They're both young, but Dix has the edge in experience from last season.

STUD Amari Gainer | Jadarius Green-McKnight Analysis: Gainer has the best physical tools of any of the FSU linebackers, but he's yet to find a real role on the defense. Maybe this is the year. Green-McKnight was playing in the secondary a week or so ago, if you want an indication on the depth problems the Seminoles have at linebacker.

NICKELBACK Jammie Robinson | Kevin Knowles Analysis: Both of these guys are going to play. Robinson, the South Carolina transfer, brings valuable experience and tackling ability to the position. Knowles has shined since he stepped foot on campus. The true freshman should see significant playing time this season at nickelback and perhaps even corner.

CORNERBACK Jarvis Brownlee | Meiko Dotson Analysis: Both of these guys are going to play, too. Brownlee is listed as the starter, but Dotson -- who led the country in interceptions in 2019 -- is healthy for the first time since he transferred from FAU. He figures to get plenty of important reps as well.

FREE SAFETY Akeem Dent | Renardo Green OR Jarques McLellion Analysis: Dent was moved from cornerback after a disappointing 2020 season, and according to the coaches has really taken to safety. It might be his most natural fit on the defense. Both Green and McLellion have plenty of college football experience and should see the field, too.

BUCK Brendan Gant | Sidney Williams OR Shyheim Brown Analysis: Brown has been one of the stars of camp, but as a true freshman it would have been a stunner to see him on top of the depth chart in his first game. Gant has played a lot of football for the Seminoles, and Williams got extensive time to end last season. But this position figures to be up for grabs throughout the year.

CORNERBACK Travis Jay OR Jarrian Jones Analysis: Both of these guys should play this year. Jay has moved to corner from safety, and the coaches like how his size and speed play at that position. Jones, when healthy, could vie for a starting role as well, and he will be an important piece for the FSU secondary this fall. Jones missed some of camp due to injury.



SPECIAL TEAMS