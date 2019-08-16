Depth Chart Breakdown: What FSU's two-deep looks like on offense
As the Florida State football team reaches the midway point of preseason practice, it's time to take a closer look at the Seminoles' projected depth chart for 2019.
FSU won't release its official depth chart until the week of the Seminoles' season opener against Boise State, but here is a look at how things appear to be shaping up based on media viewing opportunities over the past two weeks. (Note: We will not be listing every player on the roster, just the top two or three players at each position.)
We'll break down the offense today and the defense on Saturday.
QUARTERBACK
1 -- James Blackman, So., 6-5, 195
12 -- Alex Hornibrook, Sr., 6-4, 220
13 -- Jordan Travis, R-Fr., 6-1, 208
Outlook: Given James Blackman's time invested in the program, his strong relationship with teammates and his head start learning Kendal Briles' offense, we went into preseason expecting him to have a decent lead on Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook, and that still appears to be the case. Unless something changes dramatically during the Seminoles' planned scrimmages this weekend and next, Blackman should be FSU's opening day starter. Hornibrook gives the Seminoles a capable and experienced backup, and redshirt freshman Jordan Travis has shown that he has some nice tools to work with as well.
RUNNING BACK
3 -- Cam Akers, Jr., 5-11, 212
4 -- Khalan Laborn, So., 5-11, 205
10 -- Anthony Grant, So., 5-11, 197
Outlook: After suffering some attrition this offseason -- Amir Rasul entered the transfer portal and Zaquandre White left for junior college -- the Seminoles only have three scholarship tailbacks in preseason camp (along with walk-ons Deonte Sheffield and Treshaun Ward). While the overall depth might not be ideal, FSU's top three backs are as talented as perhaps any trio in the country. Akers, who has led the 'Noles in rushing each of the past two years, is still expected to hold down the top spot, but Khalan Laborn will be featured heavily as well. There likely will be many situations when Briles has two backs on the field at the same time.
LEFT TACKLE
73 -- Jauan Williams, Jr., 6-7, 310
75 -- Abdul Bello, Sr., 6-6, 315
Outlook: There doesn't seem to be any doubt in first-year OL coach Randy Clements' mind about who his starting left tackle is. Jauan Williams, who started six games a year ago, has been the top guy at this position during every practice we've watched. His main backup appears to be Abdul Bello, although it's possible that backup right tackle Chaz Neal could be a swing player who really is the top reserve at both tackle spots. It's not uncommon for one player to be the top backup at more than one OL position. If Clements is successful in rehabilitating Williams, who struggled a great deal in 2018, it could be the key to the success of the entire offensive line.
