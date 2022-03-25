Depth chart spots will be up for grabs in first FSU spring scrimmage

"This is kind of where we test everything, put everything on the line and see who actually wants this."

"I'm very excited," said Albany defensive end transfer Jared Verse. "This is the first look at like who has been grinding -- when we went to spring break, who was actually putting in work during that spring break, who was kind of laying off and relaxing.

Meaning the first six practices of the spring are important, sure, but how the Seminoles play inside Doak Campbell Stadium, in a game-like setting, will go a long way in determining how much they can rise or fall on the depth chart.

Multiple Florida State football players mentioned after Thursday's practice that they were excited about Saturday's first spring scrimmage because of how much of an impact it will have on the depth chart.

Judging from the first six practices, Verse is going to be a big part of the Seminoles' defense in 2022. Whether he stars in the scrimmage or not, the redshirt sophomore seems poised to get a whole lot of snaps this fall.

But there are other players who could solidify their spot on the depth chart with a solid scrimmage on Saturday, most notably backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

The Valdosta High graduate has had a very good start to spring practice. He likely won't threaten Jordan Travis for the starting spot this fall, but a breakout spring could cement his spot as the primary backup and could keep the Seminoles' coaches from pursuing any other quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

So far, Rodemaker looks like he has made huge strides.

But scrimmages are different than practices. And head coach Mike Norvell was asked how much Saturday would mean to Rodemaker's continued development.

"We've had some (scrimmage-like) series that we've been rolling through in some of these practices," Norvell said. "We've really tried to put that on the quarterbacks in the practice settings. So, I expect him to go play well. I expect all three of them (Rodemaker, Travis and A.J. Duffy) to play well.

"I like what I'm seeing from that position. There's still learning and experiences, but Tate is playing like I expected him to play. I've had a lot of confidence in what he would do as he's growing. And you feel his confidence. He's owning the offense. ... The scrimmage is going to give them a different opportunity. in the stadium, everybody off the field, operating just as a game. But we try to create that anyway throughout the practices."



At the end of Thursday's practice, both Travis and Rodemaker got one series with the ball at their own 35-yard line. Both led touchdown drives. Travis finished his off with a TD pass to Malik McClain, while Rodemaker found Mycah Pittman in the end zone for a diving touchdown catch.

Those plays took place in the indoor practice facility.

Saturday morning, inside the stadium, will feel a little different.

For all the players, not just the quarterbacks.

"It's very important," said veteran linebacker Amari Gainer. "Because there are very few times where you can go out and tackle full. ... So it's important to make the most out of every rep and every opportunity you get on that field."

Norvell said it would be a situational scrimmage on Saturday, meaning it won't just be the offense always getting the ball at the 20-yard line and seeing how far it can go.

There will likely be third-down scrimmage plays, third-and-long, third-and-short, red-zone opportunities and everything in between.

But after six practices, he says Saturday could -- and should -- be an indicator of how far the team has come. And how far it still has to go.

"There are certain things I want to put guys in, challenging positions on both sides," Norvell said. "The second scrimmage will be more of a real flow of a game."

The Seminoles will practice again on Tuesday and Thursday of next week before returning to Doak Campbell Stadium for another scrimmage next Saturday.

Check with Warchant.com early Saturday afternoon for all the latest information on the first scrimmage.