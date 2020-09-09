With Wilson, Robert Cooper, Cory Durden and Mississippi State transfer Fabien Lovett, the Florida State defense features one of, if not the best, defensive tackle rotations in the United States.

"It's such a high-effort, contact position," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "You want quality players, but you're only going to put players on the field that you think can help you win the game. Obviously, the fifth guy may not be as good as the first guy at everything. But there are certain things he's going to bring to the table that you're going to try to get him in in those situations.

"It's a long game. You've got to be able to keep guys fresh and play with high effort you're trying to get at that position. So, to have the six guys that we have, that's huge. And hopefully that pays dividends, not only in the first game but throughout the season."

Wilson is a preseason All-American, a possible first-round draft pick and one of the leaders on the team. He has been one of the best defensive tackles in the country the last two seasons -- even as he switched back and forth from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 defense and then back to a 4-3 again.

Durden has also been productive the last two seasons. He started 12 games a season ago and finished with 6.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and was one of the leaders in the country for QB pressures by interior linemen.

Cooper has shown flashes his first two seasons, and after dropping more than 50 pounds, he has become one of the most talked about players of the preseason. He's listed as the starter opposite Wilson, but as Fuller said, there will be a heavy rotation as the Seminoles try to keep their best defenders fresh up front.