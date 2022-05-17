Despite FSU commitment, schools still pushing QB Luke Kromenhoek
One of the nation’s fastest rising quarterback prospects in the class of 2024, Georgia’s Luke Kromenhoek committed to Florida State back in late March, but that hasn’t stopped schools from still pursuing him.
The 6-foot-3, 181-pound dual-threat quarterback prospect hails from Benefictine Military School in Savannah, Ga., and recently added a new Power Five offers from Ole Miss and Penn State.
He spoke with Rivals about the new offers and where he stands with his commitment to the Noles.
OLE MISS: “They came out to one of our spring practices to watch me throw and gave my coach their number. I called them and they offered. I never visited before and don’t know much about them, but their uniforms are tough, the baby blue look is awesome.”
PENN STATE: “I was at a spring workout and coach (Mike) Yurcich stopped in to watch our practice. Later my head coach Danny Britt sent me his number and said I needed to call him. I did just that and he was super cool and excited, he told me that I had to get on the phone with coach (James) Franklin. So a few days later I Facetimed with both of them and they offered me. The energy they have is awesome. I know Penn State is a huge football school and the whiteout games are unbelievable.”
