Despite last year's dust-up, Norvell and Swinney express mutual admiration

Swinney said he wasn't aware that a "hatchet" needed to be buried. He said the two have have an amicable relationship and saw each other this summer at Bobby Bowden's funeral in Tallahassee.

During his weekly press conference leading up to this Saturday's game (3:30 p.m., ESPN), Swinney was asked if he had buried the hatchet with Norvell after last year's game cancellation and ensuing verbal exchange.

If there is any remaining bad blood between Florida State's Mike Norvell and Clemson's Dabo Swinney, neither head coach seems to know about it. Or if they do, they're certainly not talking.

"I’ve talked to (Norvell) many times, whether it be on conference calls, or I saw him at Coach Bowden’s funeral," Swinney said. "He’s done a great job of taking over a challenging situation."

Norvell, speaking after practice Wednesday, said he and Swinney have known each other for years and enjoyed a positive relationship.

"Back when I was at Arizona State as an offensive coordinator, his whole staff came out and talked ball," Norvell said. "There was a prior relationship a little bit before that. He’s somebody to be respected in the job that he’s done and what they have been able to accomplish. We do a lot within the ACC, just with the head coaches being together, and it’s a really good group."

Eleven months ago, it was not quite so cordial when Clemson found out after making the trip to Tallahassee that the Seminoles would not play their annual game because of concerns about potential COVID-19 issues within the Tigers' program.

FSU officials were worried that a player on the Tigers' team, who made the trip and was reportedly symptomatic and tested positive for the virus, might lead to a spread of infections on both teams.

Swinney lashed out at FSU at the time, saying the Seminoles used COVID as an "excuse" not to play. The Tigers were 7-1 and looking to bounce back from a double-overtime loss at Notre Dame, while the Seminoles were at the tail end of a 3-6 campaign.

Clemson had won the last three meetings between the two teams by a combined margin of 135-38.

“This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game,” Swinney said the next day.

Norvell, who was in his first season as FSU's head coach, fired back the following day when speaking at his weekly press conference.

“We were excited to play this game. We were excited about the opportunity,” Norvell said. “Football coaches are not doctors. Some of us might think that we are. … I’m not concerned about what any other coach says or thinks. I’m focused on what we’re doing here.”

Now that months have passed and tempers have cooled, Norvell said that was all in the past. He chalked it up to two passionate coaches standing up for their programs during a challenging situation.

“Last year’s situation was so unique in itself," Norvell said. "There’s a lot of emotion, when you prepare for a game on both sides. Everybody wanted to play the game. There’s emotional comments that get made and all of that, but everybody is passionate about what we do. It's one of the reasons -- his passion that he has for his program and his players -- that shows up evident and that’s why they’ve had the success that they’ve had. My passion for this program and the people that are in it and around it, I’ve got that too. That was one of those things, it was a unique situation, but nothing that ever carries over, or additional thoughts.”

The teams' fortunes have both changed a great deal over the last 11 months as well.

After starting out 0-4 this season, the Seminoles have won three straight games, including two in ACC play. Clemson is 4-3 after starting the season ranked No. 3 in the country.

"I am impressed with what Florida State has done," Swinney said. "They have improved. They started out 0-4. I'm impressed with their staff. They had a couple of heartbreaking losses but have played a lot better. Their quarterback (Jordan Travis) has really settled them down. He is a very confident player. He's tough, a natural leader and he makes plays. He can flat out beat you. ... They had 11 turnovers in the first four games. The last three? Three turnovers.

"Their defense is playing very well. They gave up some big plays early, but they have gotten better. No. 11 (Jermaine Johnson) is probably the best defensive end we have seen, a great player. They are huge inside. They have changed what they do structurally over the first few games. A challenging group that is playing with a lot of confidence. They are way better than their record."

