Despite major strides, Fuller and FSU defense still angered by Clemson loss

But even with that as a backdrop, and even after forcing three second-half turnovers to keep Saturday's game within reach, there is hardly a single soul on that side of the football feeling good after Florida State's 30-20 loss at Clemson.

Compared to one year ago, the Seminoles have made major strides in just about every statistical category, From total defense and scoring defense to sacks and tackles for loss. From third-down percentage defense to the number of big plays allowed.

It is, of course, the biggest deal.

And for Fuller and his players and his assistant coaches, the most frustrating part is that the result could have been reversed if they could have delivered just one more stop.

"As well as I felt like we played for most of the game defensively, we had a lead with 3 1/2 minutes to go in the game," FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis said. "And if you had told me going in, you'll have the lead with 3 1/2 minutes to go ... go get a stop. I don't care what the circumstances would be -- we've got to go get the stop.

"There were a couple penalties that came up. OK, so what? We've got to go get a stop. And we didn't do that. And that part is disappointing because we had the opportunity to go out and win the game defensively, and it didn't happen."

That's fair, but it's also worth noting that there would have been no lead to preserve if not for the defense.

After all, it was defensive end Jermaine Johnson who gave the Seminoles a 20-17 advantage midway through the fourth quarter with his scoop and score after knocking the football out of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's hand.

And after that big play, the defense came back out and promptly got a three-and-out to force the Tigers to punt with under six minutes remaining.

If the FSU offense could have put together any semblance of a drive at that point, the upset victory might have been secured. Instead, the offense misfired, and the defense was tasked with stopping Clemson one last time from its own 42-yard line.

Four snaps later, the Tigers were in the end zone.

"It's an unacceptable finish," Fuller said. "We've got to find a way to win that game and keep the score where it is. That's what we expect to do moving forward. It just needed to happen Saturday night, and it didn't."

There were some extenuating circumstances, of course.