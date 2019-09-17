The Florida State football team's struggles with time of possession this season are not just bad by FSU standards.

The Seminoles are not simply ACC bad. Or even nationally bad.

They're historically bad.

Through three games, Florida State's offense ranks last in the country in that category, possessing the ball an average of 23 minutes and 10 seconds per game. That means the Seminoles' defense is on the field for an average of 36 minutes and 50 seconds.

While it's not unusual for teams that run hurry-up, no-huddle offenses to struggle in terms of time of possession, it is extremely rare -- if not unprecedented -- for a team to be this bad.

