Florida State defensive back Raymond Woodie III says he never really considered jumping into the NCAA's transfer portal, even though plenty of his teammates were concerned that he might.

When former FSU head coach Willie Taggart was fired late in the 2019 season, along with him went the majority of his coaching staff. That included linebackers coach Raymond Woodie Jr., who now is on Taggart's staff at FAU.

But even though his father wasn't retained by the Seminoles, the sophomore safety told Warchant that the thought of leaving FSU never really occurred to him.

And he's working out now as much as possible, from his apartment in Tallahassee, to try and stay in shape so he can impress the new coaching staff whenever football returns.

"Throughout the recruiting process, I always liked Florida State," said Woodie, who chose the Seminoles over Stanford, Louisville, Ole Miss and others. "So, in my mind, there really wasn't any question this is where I wanted to be at. And I just felt I had a lot of unfinished business. So, I really didn't think about transferring honestly.

"I know a lot of teammates reached out to me and stuff like that."

