But in the second half, it was Purdy's offense to run, and he eventually led the Seminoles on three touchdown drives. He was sacked twice on the night, but committed no turnovers and did a good job for the most part of keeping FSU out of negative plays.

Here is a complete breakdown of all of Purdy's passing and running plays against the Wolfpack.





FIRST DRIVE

First quarter, FSU trailing 7-0

Third-and-9 from FSU 21 -- Three receivers to the left. Purdy throws a quick perimeter pass to Keyshawn Helton, who now has two receivers blocking for him. The pass was high and to the right, which forced Helton to make a leaping catch and might have thrown off the timing a little. But if you're going to miss on that pass, it's better to miss on that side, where the receiver can keep his momentum moving upfield. We have seen FSU quarterbacks miss that throw to the other side frequently in recent years, and that completely ruins the play.





SECOND DRIVE

First quarter, FSU trailing 7-0

Third-and-3 from FSU 17 -- Trips left. Designed rollout to his left, and Purdy makes a nice throw on the sideline to Ontaria Wilson, who hauls it in for a five-yard gain and first down.

Third-and-5 from FSU 27 -- Two receivers to the right and one to the left. Purdy looks quickly to the right and middle and then decides to try to run for the first down. Comes up just short.





THIRD DRIVE

Second quarter, FSU trailing 14-0

First-and-10 from FSU 25 -- Two receivers to the left. Quick pass to Ontaria Wilson outside the left hash. The ball is thrown with good velocity but again is a little high. Wilson makes first defender miss and picks up seven yards.

First-and-10 from FSU 48 -- Two receivers to the right. Quick throw to Wilson on the right perimeter, but leaping N.C. State defender stops his pass rush and deflects the pass.

Second-and-10 from FSU 48 -- Three receivers to the right. WR screen to Keyshawn Helton, but Purdy's pass is low, which causes Helton to come to a complete stop. And the blocking probably wasn't there anyway, so completion goes for 2-yard loss.

Third-and-12 from FSU 46 -- Three receivers to the left, one to the right. Quick pass to Wilson underneath as the other receivers run deeper routes to clear out the coverage. Pass is a little high, but not bad at all. Wilson picks up 11 of the 12 yards.

First-and-10 from N.C. State 39 -- One receiver to the right and left. Purdy looks to the left, but feels immediate pressure and rolls to his left, eventually throwing the ball away. N.C. State called for holding on the play, giving FSU first down.

Second-and-10 from N.C. State 29 -- Three receivers to the left. Purdy rolls to the right to attempt what appears to be a designed screen to tailback Jashaun Corbin, but there's nothing there so he wisely throws ball away.