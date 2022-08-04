Deuce Spann, Brian Courtney showing confidence in move to new positions

Deuce Spann and Brian Courtney are still making a move to new positions. Neither may be a big factor in the pass game for Florida State in 2022. But both of the high school quarterbacks have taken a significant step forward in their development.

St. Petersburg Lakewood standout quarterback, Spann took a redshirt season at Illinois and caught five passes for 124 yards, including a pair of touchdowns, in 2021. The learning curve was steep in the spring, but Spann looks more comfortable and his speed is undeniable and shows how much of a deep threat he could be.

“I have a lot of confidence now because I actually know the playbook now,” Spann said. “At first in the spring, I was struggling with the plays because I didn’t really know the playbook.”

Not a member? Sign up here for free Osceola trial through August

Courtney accounted for 6,885 offensive yards in high school at Ashburn (Va.) Independence, a dual-threat quarterback who was also a standout on defense. But on offense he’s always been a quarterback going back to elementary school before making the move to tight end as an early enrollee.

“A pretty different position,” Courtney said. “The biggest thing is the blocking. I’m not afraid to hit. I run the ball, single wing, played defense, d-end. But it’s different than when you’re trying to set up on a guy vs. tackling or just running through them. That was probably the biggest difference, learning how to get under someone. And then I guess some of the routes too.”



