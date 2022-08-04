Deuce Spann, Brian Courtney showing confidence in move to new positions
Deuce Spann and Brian Courtney are still making a move to new positions. Neither may be a big factor in the pass game for Florida State in 2022. But both of the high school quarterbacks have taken a significant step forward in their development.
St. Petersburg Lakewood standout quarterback, Spann took a redshirt season at Illinois and caught five passes for 124 yards, including a pair of touchdowns, in 2021. The learning curve was steep in the spring, but Spann looks more comfortable and his speed is undeniable and shows how much of a deep threat he could be.
“I have a lot of confidence now because I actually know the playbook now,” Spann said. “At first in the spring, I was struggling with the plays because I didn’t really know the playbook.”
Courtney accounted for 6,885 offensive yards in high school at Ashburn (Va.) Independence, a dual-threat quarterback who was also a standout on defense. But on offense he’s always been a quarterback going back to elementary school before making the move to tight end as an early enrollee.
“A pretty different position,” Courtney said. “The biggest thing is the blocking. I’m not afraid to hit. I run the ball, single wing, played defense, d-end. But it’s different than when you’re trying to set up on a guy vs. tackling or just running through them. That was probably the biggest difference, learning how to get under someone. And then I guess some of the routes too.”
The route-running may not be textbook crisp but the results for both have been quite good. Spann, who is 6-4 and 203 pounds, is often able to separate from smaller corners and then shift gears to chase down a deep throw. Courtney has also shown an ability to go up for passes.
“I feel a lot more comfortable now,” Courtney said. “I can play a lot faster.”
Both players are joining competitive position groups with veteran talent. Some playing time is possible this fall, and the four-game redshirt rule definitely helps in getting both players on the field. Spann and Courtney could also factor in on special teams.
But the overwhelming positives are good ones for everyone involved. There won’t be pressure on Spann and Courtney early in their careers. Mike Norvell and the coaching staff have also taken a long view in player development, showing considerable patience in signing athletes and putting them in a position where they can grow and eventually help the team.
“Coach Norvell said he was going to develop me,” Spann said. “He wanted me to be a complete receiver so he’s helping me be a better receiver than I was before. I didn’t think it would be easy but I knew I could do it because I feel like I’m a great athlete,” said Spann, who made the move to receiver at Illinois.”
