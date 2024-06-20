"The aspect of who I'm playing with," Smith said when asked what he was looking for on the visit. "A big emphasis on just getting with the players this weekend. I think that really helps (me)."

The race for Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star defensive end Jared Smith has been heating up during official visits as multiple top programs have hosted him in the last few weeks. While perceived to be a touch behind the rest, Florida State was able to get Smith on campus this weekend and the visit ended up being Smith's best so far.

While this is the first time that Smith has made it to campus this year, Smith had been on campus a few times last year so he felt like he had a good feel for the program. The focus of his visit was to talk with and get to know some of the players that he will potentially play with if he chooses the Seminoles.

"I got around Pat Payton and some of those guys," Smith said. "I just asked them, 'How do they like it here? What's the everyday thing?' (They said), 'Why not choose Florida State?' They have draft picks almost every year like Jared Verse last year. They had 10 draft picks last year, so why not?"

The ability of the coaching staff to develop talent at specifically the defensive end position is something that appeals to many defensive end prospects but how Florida State plans to use their edge rushers also appeals to Smith.

"I'm a four-down defensive end and they like to play their defensive ends a lot, so why not choose Florida State? ... They produce, they develop. I was watching film with Pat Payton as a freshman and they developed him."

The message from the coaching staff, including coach Mike Norvell, has been consistent to Smith.

"His (Norvell) biggest message was that he was never trying to recruit me. He was trying to get to know me and if I choose to come to Florida State, he is going to get the best out of me," Smith said.

Smith later said Florida State has always been considered a top school in his recruitment. While the visit definitely helped the Seminoles, nothing has really changed in the grand scheme of things as to where they were on his list. He also said that he does have an idea already of where he will end up when he commits in early August.

Smith will be immediately heading out to the west coast for a weekend visit with USC — his last official visit of the summer. He does plan to officially visit Auburn but that visit will be taken in the fall. He does, however, plan to unofficially visit Auburn for Big Cat Day in July.

