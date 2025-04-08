Devin Carter looking to see growth after second FSU visit in two weeks

The Seminoles have been pushing hard to chip away at the current Auburn commitment's pledge over the past few months. Carter returned to campus with his family to take in another spring practice and see the day-to-day growth that the team is displaying this spring.

Former Florida State commit and legacy prospect Devin Carter previously had gone a year in between visits to campus. After returning to Tallahassee for a practice a few weeks ago, he found himself back on campus on Tuesday afternoon for his second visit in as many weeks.

"I wanted to see the growth between the two weeks. I think we all know what I think about this place," Carter said candidly. "I just wanted to come back and see what they were talking about."

Carter was once again joined by his family on the visit, including his father and Seminole alumni Dexter Carter, and his two-year old nephew.

"The legacy," Carter said. "My dad went here. It's a great university. My dad attending it means a lot. Bringing the family is just a thing I think you have to do on any visit but especially the legacy visit. So that's what I did."

While Carter admitted that the energy was better at practice during the visit a few weeks ago, he still came away satisfied in the work that he saw on the practice field Tuesday.

"It was fast-paced. They are continuing to develop the passing game. It's still new but every practice I've been to — it's getting better — which is what it's supposed to be doing. The new receivers are making plays so that's encouraging (too). Duce is out so I couldn't see him but Squirrel (White) was back in pads running and it was good to see that. The quarterbacks are getting better each and every day and that's all I could see and want," Carter explained.

Since his last visit, Carter has locked in an official visit with the Seminoles. He will visit Florida State officially on June 6. How much did Tuesday's practice move the needle with Carter?

"It showed me more for sure. There are a lot of things that go into a decision, so I'm just putting everything together with all my visits and every time I come here, I'm taking note of everything new that I can. I'm still locked in with Auburn, but it was good being back and seeing the growth," he said

After back to back Florida State visits, Carter looks to take spring break slowly. He has no other visits scheduled, and doesn't think he'll find himself on any other campus prior to his official visits this summer.