How Florida State dominated in the final 30 minutes of Sunday's win over LSU — scoring 31 straight points — is a memory nobody who played in the game, coached on either side or watched the 45-24 Seminoles win will forget.

FSU's offense scored on five straight drives in the second half. The defense had an interception, a fourth-down stop, forced two punts and only gave up a touchdown in the final few minutes with freshmen on the field.

Was it the best half of football FSU has played since Norvell arrived? When considering the quality of opponent and that it happened in the second half, an argument can be made.

"That second half, that was a glimpse, a glimpse of what I think this team can do and where I think it can go," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "... I don't think we played our best game but I thought that second half, we were able to really finish the way that we wanted to, and I'm proud of them for the way that they continued to battle, the way they showed the resilience and who they are."

Norvell often reflects on how the Seminoles must respond to adversity, and they stared it straight on in the first half. There were highs — Keon Coleman's two touchdowns and a pair of fourth-down stops, including one on the goal line. But there were lows — drops and a stalled-out run game as well as missed assignments and poor tackling.

"I thought the guys did a good job of just executing," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "Early on, emotions, fans, sometimes it’s the first guys running out there with the Seminole (logo) on. Some of that, you saw the nerves. I think when we settled in and got back to execution, because we work our guys, and once they got back to executing, it was what we expected."

Receiving the ball first to come out of halftime, the Seminoles made a field-goal attempt and then scored four straight touchdowns. FSU had five scores in the second half, while LSU managed just seven first downs in the final 30 minutes.

"It was a 31-0 run — it was really good," defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said, delivering a deadpan understatement.

We were curious about the Seminoles' best four halves in the last three-plus seasons. Sunday's win stacks up among the most impressive, especially when factoring in LSU won the SEC West title in 2022 and was ranked fifth going into the game.