Dillan Gibbons had made quite the impact on and off the field during his Florida State career.

He was honored for all of those achievements during ESPN's College Football Awards show Thursday night, becoming the Seminoles' first Wuerffel Trophy winner since the award was introduced in 2005.

The Wuerffel Trophy is given annually to the college football player "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement." It's safe to say that Gibbons fits that bill in every facet.

"First, I have to say thank you. Thank you to all the folks at the Wuerffel trophy, Danny Wuerffel and all the members of the voting panel. I can't believe that this moment has come," Gibbons said in a Zoom with media members after winning the award. "I really never expected to win any awards. But I have to thank a lot of people I have to thank the coaching staff, all of our front office staff, all the wonderful individuals that prepare us on a day-to-day basis and have allowed me this opportunity here at Florida State on the football field and in the community."

On the field, Gibbons helped revitalize the FSU offensive line in his two seasons with the program after transferring in from Notre Dame. The Seminoles finished the regular season ninth nationally in yards per play (6.86) and 10th nationally in yards per carry (5.50).

Gibbons was named a first-team All-ACC offensive lineman for his role in the Seminoles' offensive achievement. Pro Football Focus does not credit him with allowing any sacks this season with only 13 pressures allowed.

In the classroom, Gibbons was named the winner of this year's Jim Tatum Trophy, an ACC award given to the top senior football scholar-athlete.

In the community, Gibbons has raised over $450,000 for various charitable causes related to FSU, the state of Florida and the overall college football community through his non-profit organization Big Man Big Heart, Inc. He's also the captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team because of his various charitable efforts.

In fitting fashion for those who have gotten the chance to talk to Gibbons, he took the opportunity to thank everyone who helped him reach this point.

"I've got to thank my greater football family. I'm grateful to win this award, not only for what it's intended for me, but for all the individuals we've been able to help over the past two years with Big Man Big Heart. I've been absolutely blessed to share their stories with the world," Gibbons said. "I'm grateful for the 7,000-ish tape jobs I've received on my ankles, my knees, my wrists from the training staff at Florida State. I'm grateful for the 4,380 loads of laundry the equipment staff has gone through on a daily basis making sure that we're in the right attire and keeping us prepared to win football games.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the 110 men in our locker room. That's one of the greatest opportunities that has been presented for me. I'm grateful that they've been perceptive to what I've been able to bring to the table. They accepted me as part of this culture, as part of this team.

"Lastly, I'm grateful for the hundreds of individuals -- it ended up being around 20,000 the last time I checked it -- that have contributed to Big Man Big Heart. Whether that's donating directly or donating to some of the GoFundMes that we've put up over the last couple years. Those individuals have helped us raise over half a million dollars over the past two years, which is absolutely nuts to be able to say."

Not only is Gibbons FSU's first Wuerffel Trophy winner, he's the first winner of the award who hails from any ACC school. It's a fitting recognition for an FSU football career which will likely be remembered well past the end of his time with the program.

As part of winning the award, Gibbons will head to New York this weekend to participate in some Heisman weekend events. This includes a few engagements with former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, for whom the award is named.

Because of these obligations, he'll miss a few FSU football practices this weekend, a rarity in his tenure.

"It's going to be a great opportunity to reflect, also a great opportunity to be at the Heisman event and share that with Mr. Wuerffel," Gibbons said. "I really look forward to meeting him in person."

After that, he'll return and play in one final college football game Dec. 29 in Orlando before he embarks on a hopeful professional football career.

"I just want to play more football with this group. It's been incredible to see what this team has been able to put together. From defense, not allowing teams to score very much if at all, to offense, having tremendous success in the running game, having such a dynamic quarterback that has blossomed over my experience here...I'm very excited for the opportunity."