New Florida State football commit Devaughn Mortimer spoke with Warchant on Saturday about his decision, what he plans to bring to the Seminoles and more.

Q: So what led you to make the commitment to FSU?

A: It was the program, the coaches, and I really liked them growing up. I really like this offense. They throw the ball a lot, and they use their speedy guys like me so well. I'm stoked about being a Seminole.

