 Interview with new Florida State football commit Devaughn Mortimer
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-13 13:52:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Dillard WR Devaughn Mortimer opens up about his FSU commitment

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

New Florida State football commit Devaughn Mortimer spoke with Warchant on Saturday about his decision, what he plans to bring to the Seminoles and more.

Q: So what led you to make the commitment to FSU?

A: It was the program, the coaches, and I really liked them growing up. I really like this offense. They throw the ball a lot, and they use their speedy guys like me so well. I'm stoked about being a Seminole.

Q: You're very well-known for your game-breaking speed. Is that something that has always come natural?

A: I've always been fast. But then I started working with track, and I've gotten a lot faster. Plus working out in the weight room has helped me with that part of the game. I also run track. My best event is the 200 [meters], and my best time there is 21.8.

Q: Obviously you're teammates at Dillard with FSU defensive end commit Nyjalik Kelly. I assume he already knew about your decision? Was he excited?

A: Yes, he already knew. He was very excited. We are going to bring a whole lot of fire to Tallahassee.

