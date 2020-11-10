With Jordan Travis sidelined by another injury over the final two quarters, and with senior lineman Devontay Love-Taylor only on the field for four snaps, the Seminoles lost arguably the two most important players on the entire offense.

And it showed. Freshman left tackle Darius Washington, who had been recovering from an injury of his own, looked overmatched at times against Pitt's ferocious pass rush. And freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy was running for his life for most of the final two quarters, passing for less than 40 yards as the offense failed to do anything with him at quarterback.

"We're kind of throwing him in there with the wolves to be honest," offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said.

Purdy attempted 21 passes in the second half. He completed 12, but his longest went for just 11 yards. Dillingham said at least a few of those passes came following incorrect reads by the freshman on RPOs (run-pass options).

"There were plays where he took perimeter (throws) when he didn't have to," Dillingham said. "Because he thought it was open. And those things -- that's college football. Because everything's faster. Understanding that in high school, we could throw that ball out there and we're going to get 5 (yards). In college, you're going to throw that thing out there, and it's a gain of zero.