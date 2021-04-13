After Saturday's spring game, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell was effusive in his praise of sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis. He said the returning starter had made a huge leap as a passer and had a "phenomenal" spring overall. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham gave similarly glowing praise to the dual-threat QB: "The growth in him, you can't put into words. ... I can't describe how proud I am of that kid." Dillingham also said Travis has shown the ability to be great. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

Jordan Travis made major strides at quarterback this spring for FSU, and his teammate McKenzie Milton helped in that process. (Logan Stanford/Warchant.com)

Hearing descriptions like "phenomenal" and "great," coupled with how well Travis played when healthy last year, you might get the idea there is a clear leader in the race for the starting quarterback position between him and high-profile transfer McKenzie Milton. Dillingham was asked exactly that question on Tuesday during his Zoom meeting with the media. With the way he and Norvell have raved about Travis, did the South Florida native take a firm hold of the No. 1 spot this spring? "It is exactly, honestly, what we wanted," Dillingham said after smiling while the question was being asked. "We brought in a guy with a ton of experience, a guy who understands what it takes to be successful in McKenzie Milton, and we paired him with a young room. And McKenzie has raised the bar of our quarterback room." *ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of everything said by FSU's coordinators in Tuesday's interviews The offensive coordinator said Milton's work ethic, and the standard he holds himself to, have been an invaluable tool for Travis and fellow quarterbacks Chubba Purdy, Tate Rodemaker and walk-on Gino English. "Just by how he attacks every day, his competitive nature," Dillingham said. "That was a big reason to bring him here. We knew the person that he was. And combine that with the fact that he's healthy, you can never have too many good quarterbacks. And I am blessed to be in the situation we're in." He then followed up with this: "How was that for a political answer? Was that pretty good?" So, no, Dillingham was not about to declare Travis the starting quarterback for Florida State. Or even the leader heading into the offseason. This QB battle figures to be one that comes down to late August. But, still, Dillingham admitted he was quite impressed with how Travis played all spring, culminating in his spring game performance, where he went 8-of-14 for 115 yards and a touchdown.