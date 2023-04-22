Sammie Smith remembers Billy Sexton frequently saying "dip and lift." Smith says Sexton's mantra relates to life and the longtime FSU assistant coach's daily battle after suffering a stroke in August.

"I just wanted to share something with you that stuck with me all my life," Smith said. "I think every running back in here will remember these words in practice or in games with coach Sexton. He would always say, ‘Dip and lift! Dip and lift!’ I can hear him today, ‘Dip and lift!’ What he was telling us to do was to dip our shoulder down when the defender would come and to lift him off his feet.

"When I think about that analogy in football and I think about some of the difficult times that I have gone through personally, and I’m sure all of us have had some difficult times. I had to learn how to dip and lift. He’s in a challenge right now where I’m going to tell him the same words."

The FSU community -- including head coach Mike Norvell -- showed their embrace of Sexton, seeking to lift him up emotionally as well as financially with the dinner event on Sunday night at Glory Days as well as a Monday golf outing (with Sexton putting on the green) at the Seminole Legacy Course. Sexton is able to move with the help of a walker, and often reacted to stories from Smith, William Floyd and others during the dinner attended by more than 200 people, including 50 former players, coaches and staff, 25 of whom were FSU Hall of Fame inductees.

"There’s a couple things when you talk about coach Sexton, you remember what he taught you that you take for life," Floyd said. "One of them was 'two hands in the thicket.' What that meant is you hold on to that ball with two hands. Don’t you go in there and fumble. It’s going to cost you reps.

"But the one that I really carry with me now is ‘Score! Score! Score! Score! I don’t care where he was at. For the rest of my life, every time I’m trying to get across the finish line or I want to do something, I heard that voice in San Francisco chasing me. I heard ‘Score!’ every time I ran the ball. And that’s what I was trying to do. I was trying to get across the finish line. And it’s the same thing with everything in my life, coach. I try to score."