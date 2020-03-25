On Wednesday afternoon, Storms spoke with Warchant.com about the challenges his staff is facing, the attitudes of the Seminoles' players so far, and where things might be headed moving forward.

Whether it be helping the Seminoles stay in shape or assisting those who want to add muscle or drop pounds, Storms and his staff have done everything from creating body-weight workout plans to inspiring the players with backyard workout videos on social media.

With Florida State's campus shut down and the Seminoles' football players now back home with their families, strength coach Josh Storms and his staff have had to get much more creative than usual this month.

Q: It goes without saying that you've never experienced anything like this before. Take us back to when the realization first hit that you and your staff were going to be apart from the guys for a long period of time and how you began to work through that.

A: I think that week leading up to spring break, as we watched the news across the country and talked to people at other schools -- you know, some places were earlier on in what they were doing, some were already on spring break and some were getting their spring break extended -- I think we knew that there was going to be major, major adversity coming down the pike. It was just a matter of how much, and for how long.

At that point, we were trying to make contingency plans for everything. But the situation wasn't just changing daily at that point, it was changing hourly. So we had to kind of wait until the decision (to shut down campus) was finally made, and then from there, we kind of fell back on some of the plans we had talked about. We started reaching out to our guys and communicating with them.

You know, one of the things that's kind of helped us from a training standpoint was that we cut those guys loose on the Friday morning before spring break. So, they already had a plan for that week, and I intended that to be a pretty down training week, giving them some time to recover. And over the course of those days, it gave us some time to game plan for what we were going to do coming out of spring break.

So last Sunday, we reached out to every one of our guys and kind of found out what they had access to as far as training goes. For the guys who still had access to gyms, we sent them an updated plan. And then for the guys who didn't have access to anything, we sent them some plans that they could do with body weight or just household items that they could find. And then we'll just kind of keep updating that each week, week by week as we work through this deal.

Q: As spring practice started, it sounded like you and Coach Norvell were pretty pleased about the progress the team had made in the first two or three months in your program.

A: Yeah, I was extremely happy with the progress we made. And that just speaks to the motivation and the attitude of our guys, and their desire to get better. So the progress we made in the wintertime was really, really good. And you hope that because guys saw the progress being made -- saw their bodies change in the mirrors and saw the weight they were pushing on the bars change -- you hope that provides a pretty heavy dose of motivation to not let that ball drop and continue to build on that new foundations that those guys are standing on.

Q: I'm sure you have plenty of friends and colleagues in the business. Is this something where guys are reaching out to each other with ideas for how to handle these challenges?

A: We've talked to a lot of other schools. I think initially, a lot of the conversations were around, you know, "Are you shut down? What are you doing? What are you still able to do?" No one wanted to hear that you're shutting down and School B is still going full tilt. Well, we fond out very quickly that wasn't the case -- that everybody was getting shut down pretty quickly. In some places, it was happening much, much earlier and more extreme than others.

After that, the conversations kind of turned to, "What are you doing with your guys?" Because at the end of the day, right now, everything our guys are doing right now is completely voluntary. It has to be because they choose to do it. So we would mostly talk about how they're communicating with their guys and what they've been able to provide for them. And then we tried to figure out what made the most sense for us, because every situation is totally different.

For us, the one thing we feel we are experts at is we're experts at our guys. And so we've been communicating with them and just trying to fine-tune and personalize their plans as much as we can, as we make our way through this.

Q: Do some of the players have access to benches and real weights?

A: Yeah, as of Sunday, the vast majority of our guys still had access to weights and they could lift. Now, over the course of the week, I've had phone calls from a couple of guys, "Hey Coach, I just got a call from my gym. They're shutting down." So I've got to send those guys a body-weight plan and talk them through that a little bit. But right now, you’ll see guys with their posts on social media -- some of those guys are lucky enough where Dad at home has a garage gym. Or they found a guy down the street who has got a gym in his shed, or whatever it may be. And so those guys have done a good job of being resourceful and trying to find places to get good work done.

And they've also done a great job of, if they've found a great place to train, they've reached out to other guys in their area and let them know and are collaborating with that.