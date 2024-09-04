And yet, it's undeniable even through the other problems that Uiagalelei hasn't been what FSU was hoping he could be as a bridge quarterback to the future of sorts. And so the question must be asked: Is the future -- or at least a possible future -- now?

The Seminoles can and should get the ball to Jaylin Lucas more, although so far he has participated in just seven plays against Georgia Tech and 13 vs. Boston College. It's plausible the passing game would find some stability with Williams on the field and Lucas more in the mix.

The Seminoles are also shorthanded at receiver, with Destyn Hill out for the season and Hykeem Williams missing the first two games. Norvell hasn't acknowledged that Williams is injured but has said he is progressing toward a return to the field, which could be FSU's next game against Memphis on Sept. 14.

While you can't pass the buck for these mistakes, it's fair to wonder if a lack of confidence in the man operating the offense has worn off a bit on the play of these expected standouts.

No. 1 tight end Kyle Morlock, projected to be a major aspect of the passing game, had three drops Monday night vs. Boston College. Veteran running back Lawrance Toafili had two.

FSU's offensive line was viewed in the preseason as a strength but has instead struggled, with Uiagalelei facing more pressure than expected and failing to consistently create holes for the run game which could, in turn, help the passing game find more success.

When asked what didn't click in the passing game, coach Mike Norvell responded: "There's not much that did click."

It's a nuanced discussion considering FSU's struggles in the passing attack, which involves concerns in pass protection, drops (seven in the BC game) and Uiagalelei's off-target passes.

Simply saying that FSU should bench DJ Uiagalelei in favor of Brock Glenn doesn't solve all of the issues in the passing game.

What could Glenn offer? His ability to run and speed is a plus compared to Uiagalelei, who has appeared tentative to take off and often just uses his 6-foot-4 frame to push forward for extra yards, making him only especially effective in short-yardage situations.

While no one is the runner that Jordan Travis brought to the offense, Glenn brings the wrinkle of a defense needing to account for him as a runner. Glenn can scramble to buy more time while looking for open receivers and not simply be a runner who intends to run. He also had quite a few chunk runs during FSU's preseason camp, showing he's also capable of sparking the offense with some big plays if an open receiver isn't there.

Among Glenn's greatest attributes are his decisiveness, which would be a significant edge over Uiagalelei — who often appears to hold the ball too long. Glenn is also far more accurate on short and intermediate passes compared to Uiagalelei, who misses the "layups" or "gimmes." While this has been evident in FSU's first two games, it is a storyline that has followed Uiagalelei in his time at Clemson and Oregon State.

Glenn has an extra year in the playbook from 2023 compared to Uiagalelei, as well as true freshmen Luke Kromenhoek and Trever Jackson. While he missed a chunk of time due to injury last fall, Glenn enrolled early in January 2023 and has had over 18 months at this point to soak up the offense.

The early bye week presents Norvell and the staff opportunity to take stock of each Seminole. Glenn could take more reps with the first-team offense in practice, especially in an 11-on-11 period to see if the group is more efficient in building drives.

If he were to decide to make a move, this feels like the optimal moment to do it with 12 days between games instead of the usual seven days. A bye week of practice that will certainly see the Seminoles digging into some more basic things to try and identify the many ways things have gone wrong over the first two weeks of the season may be the time to make a sweeping change at quarterback.

It's not a decision to be made lightly, though. Because it's hard to imagine that playing a flip-flop game of switching quarterbacks like FSU did back in 2021 with Travis and McKenzie Milton would be good for anyone in the quarterback room or the offense as a whole.

If the move is made now, it must be made decisively and committed to, along with perhaps a few other youth-movement shifts across the roster. While some veterans can and will still help you the rest of the way, it's fair to wonder if freshman and sophomore usage should ramp up across the board going forward considering this season is already a lost cause relative to preseason expectations.

FSU fans have an impression of Glenn based on what they've seen, two postseason games under extreme duress. He completed 8 of 21 passes for 55 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville. And in the bowl game, playing against a stacked Georgia defense without Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson and Jaheim Bell, Glenn completed 9 of 26 passes for 139 yards and two interceptions.

Those impressions of Glenn are now dated, nine months in the rear-view mirror given that he's had 15 spring practices and a preseason camp to develop.

While Uiagalelei definitely looked like a better quarterback than Glenn in practice over the course of the offseason, it clearly isn't translating into games. Whether it's the fact that the green non-contact jersey Uiagalelei wears each practice is gone or some mental block he has near the end of a college career that has not at all gone to plan, it's not working.

The possibility that can't be discounted here: While Uiagalelei has been a better practice player, is Glenn more of a gamer who shines under the lights? Even through his struggles in 2023 when he was thrown into the deep end, he showed some glimpses of that possibility, especially against Georgia.

Another weird wrinkle in this decision: FSU's next opponent is Memphis, which is Norvell's previous school. A loss to one of the nation's top Group of 5 schools in Doak Campbell Stadium, in a payment game no less, would do more than just drop the Seminoles to 0-3. It would be massively embarrassing for a program less than 12 months removed from an undefeated regular season and an ACC Championship.

Norvell needs to ask a bottom line question: Which quarterback gives FSU the best chance to lead the offense and build drives, effectively ones that end with points on the scoreboard?

It's a question that will define not just that Memphis game or this season, but exactly how large a reload/rebuild FSU is staring down as it heads into the future.