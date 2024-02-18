At least in terms of skill-position talent, Florida State has a lot of production to replace this offseason.

The Seminoles lose 65.6% of the rushing yards and 64.6% of the receiving yards from the 2023 team this offseason.

That certainly leaves opportunity galore on the FSU offense for players who have had smaller roles over the last few seasons to take over as starters or significantly increase their contribution.

It also certainly played a role in the Seminoles bringing in six wide receivers and four running backs in its 2024 class, including a pair of transfers at each position.

That gives new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, an Oregon State transfer, plenty of options to work with this offseason, even if the majority of them are relatively inexperienced and haven't started much at the collegiate level yet.

Uiagalelei, who has started 40 career games at this level and appeared in 48 over the last four seasons, should help make up for some of that.

FSU's spring camp, which will begin in March and culminate with the Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase in April, will be critical for Uiagalelei building chemistry with his new teammates.

Even before stepping into his first official practice at FSU, though, Uiagalelei has been impressed with the talent level of the offense he's joining.

"I think it's super exciting. Seeing targets last year and the guys coming back this year and the new additions we've added, I think they're great," Uiagalelei said. "From top to bottom, I think the receiver list is gonna speak for itself and I'm excited to get out there. I've thrown with a lot of the guys this offseason out there in the indoor (facility), doing stuff on the field, worked with the running backs. Going through Tour of Duty, being able to see the guys, how athletic they are, how fast, quick. It's a very good group of guys."

Additionally, Uiagalelei has been struck by something about this FSU team so far this offseason that probably isn't a surprise given how the Seminoles' 2023 season ended with a College Football Playoff snub.

"I think the biggest thing is they're hungry, they're eager, they have a chip on the shoulder and they're ready to play," Uiagalalei said.

With that bountiful experience in an FSU offense that will see plenty of new starters this fall, it makes sense that Uiagalelei, even though he's only been on campus a month and a half, could take on a leadership role within the program.

From what a few other transfer additions have said, it sounds like that is something that has come naturally to the new FSU quarterback.

"Once I committed, he texted me saying, 'Let's work,' " Alabama wide receiver transfer Malik Benson said.

"He's laid-back but you can tell his work ethic, it shows a lot. He's a lead-by-example and a vocal (leader)," added Alabama running back transfer Roydell Williams.