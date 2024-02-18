DJ Uiagalelei impressed by FSU offensive talent, embracing leadership role
At least in terms of skill-position talent, Florida State has a lot of production to replace this offseason.
The Seminoles lose 65.6% of the rushing yards and 64.6% of the receiving yards from the 2023 team this offseason.
That certainly leaves opportunity galore on the FSU offense for players who have had smaller roles over the last few seasons to take over as starters or significantly increase their contribution.
It also certainly played a role in the Seminoles bringing in six wide receivers and four running backs in its 2024 class, including a pair of transfers at each position.
That gives new quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, an Oregon State transfer, plenty of options to work with this offseason, even if the majority of them are relatively inexperienced and haven't started much at the collegiate level yet.
Uiagalelei, who has started 40 career games at this level and appeared in 48 over the last four seasons, should help make up for some of that.
FSU's spring camp, which will begin in March and culminate with the Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase in April, will be critical for Uiagalelei building chemistry with his new teammates.
Even before stepping into his first official practice at FSU, though, Uiagalelei has been impressed with the talent level of the offense he's joining.
"I think it's super exciting. Seeing targets last year and the guys coming back this year and the new additions we've added, I think they're great," Uiagalelei said. "From top to bottom, I think the receiver list is gonna speak for itself and I'm excited to get out there. I've thrown with a lot of the guys this offseason out there in the indoor (facility), doing stuff on the field, worked with the running backs. Going through Tour of Duty, being able to see the guys, how athletic they are, how fast, quick. It's a very good group of guys."
Additionally, Uiagalelei has been struck by something about this FSU team so far this offseason that probably isn't a surprise given how the Seminoles' 2023 season ended with a College Football Playoff snub.
"I think the biggest thing is they're hungry, they're eager, they have a chip on the shoulder and they're ready to play," Uiagalalei said.
With that bountiful experience in an FSU offense that will see plenty of new starters this fall, it makes sense that Uiagalelei, even though he's only been on campus a month and a half, could take on a leadership role within the program.
From what a few other transfer additions have said, it sounds like that is something that has come naturally to the new FSU quarterback.
"Once I committed, he texted me saying, 'Let's work,' " Alabama wide receiver transfer Malik Benson said.
"He's laid-back but you can tell his work ethic, it shows a lot. He's a lead-by-example and a vocal (leader)," added Alabama running back transfer Roydell Williams.
That leadership is important for all members of the FSU roster, especially from a quarterback stepping into the sizable shoes left behind by Seminole legend Jordan Travis.
It's especially important, though, in FSU's quarterback room as currently assembled. It's no secret that Uiagalelei, who has just one year of eligibility left, was brought in as a bridge quarterback of sorts to the future.
His one year at FSU gives redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek a year to learn under a veteran before likely batting it out for the starting job this time next year ahead of the 2025 season.
It's a role, like his overall leadership role with the team, that Uiagalelei seems to be embracing early in his FSU tenure. Trever Jackson, a three-star quarterback prospect who walked on at FSU this offseason, joked this week that the rest of FSU's quarterback room has quickly started calling Uiagalelei the "grand-dad" of the position group.
"DJ, that's big brother," Jackson said. "We call him the grand-dad of the QB room because he's very chill, very laid back. He's super smart. He really knows the game of football. He's teaching me a lot of stuff that I can use in my future. I really appreciate him."
FSU made what certainly appears to be a bit of a tactical choice this offseason of putting Uiagalelei's locker next to the locker of Kromenhoek — the No. 95 overall recruit and No. 7 pro-style QB in the 2024 class — in the FSU locker room.
"I'll be able to learn so much from DJ. He's an unbelievable competitor and very, very smart on the board with the plays and coverages, stuff like that," Kromenhoek said. "I was really happy that they (put our lockers next to each other). I feel like I can learn a lot from him and be a sponge to him because he has so much knowledge to give me. I'm thankful to be around DJ and be able to learn from him."
Asked about Kromenhoek in his introductory press conference this week, Uiagalelei heaped praise right back onto the young FSU quarterback along with the rest of the position group.
All indications seem to be that he's fitting right in here in Tallahassee.
"First of all, I think he's a great quarterback. I think he has an amazing future and is going to be a really special quarterback and a really special person. I think he has a tremendous amount of talent from what I've seen and he has a great work ethic," Uiagalelei said of Kromenhoek. "He's out there in the weight room working, Tour of Duty, every day. It's going to be fun. He brings some joy to the game. That's always good, when you have quarterbacks that bring joy to the game and are able to show their personality.
"For me, I'm excited. I think every single quarterback on our roster from Trever to Brock to everyone on the squad, every single one of these quarterbacks is good. They show their talents in each and every way and they've got a different personality about them. I think that's the cool part about being on a team, being in a quarterback room is we're tight and each and every one of us is different but we all come together as friends. We're going to be a close, tight-knit group. That's what (FSU QBs coach Tony) Tokarz wants."
