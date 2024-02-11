ORLANDO — DJ Uiagalelei made an impression on Florida State’s coaches in Clemson’s victories in 2021 and ’22. But it didn’t compare to what the quarterback said when he introduced himself to Mike Norvell for the first time.

Uiagalelei ran into Norvell in the Charlotte, N.C., hotel where the ACC Kickoff event is held annually in July 2022. And he asked about FSU receiver Winston Wright Jr., who had suffered a leg injury in March 2022 when he was in the passenger’s seat in a car accident.

“I remember the first thing he came up to me, it was the spring where Winston Wright had gotten in a car accident,” Norvell said on Saturday evening. “They did not have a previous relationship. There was nothing there that tied them together. He just heard the story. And I remember finding coach (Dabo) Swinney afterwards, I was like, ‘Man, that is a real human being.’

“For whatever he is as a player and all the things, for him to care about something that he had seen and heard, to have the sentiments to what Winston was going through, that meant a lot to me.”

Uiagalelei had two of his better games at Clemson against FSU. In 2022, he completed 15 of 23 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns (no interceptions) while also rushing for a touchdown in a 34-28 win over the Seminoles. A year earlier, Uiagalelei completed 19 of 31 passes for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception as Clemson held off FSU late for a 30-20 victory.

When Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal in December, this time departing Oregon State, he visited FSU and reconnected with Norvell and the staff. Norvell and Uiagalelei sat down to watch games against Washington State, Oregon and Washington and discuss what they saw. But it was also an opportunity to get to know Uiagalelei better and how he fit in with the quarterbacks and FSU’s program.

“I believe in him, I believe in what he can do,” Norvell said. “I believe in the person that he brings into our program. Obviously I'm excited to see him continue to work and get better to hopefully have the best year of his college career here at Florida State.”

Norvell spoke at length on Uiagalelei, Brock Glenn and FSU’s offseason Tour of Duty workouts. Read his Q&A with the media from FSU's first spring booster tour stop in Orlando on Saturday.