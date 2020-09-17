 Reserve DL becomes third Seminole to enter portal this week
Six weeks after announcing he was opting out of Florida State's 2020 football season due to concerns about COVID-19, reserve defensive lineman Jamarcus Chatman has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Chatman, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in four games last season but recorded no statistics. The former three-star prospect out of Rome, Ga., was expected to play a backup role for the Seminoles this season.

Chatman joins wide receivers D.J. Matthews and Isaiah Bolden, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

