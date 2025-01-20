Doak renovation, football building on schedule for August completion

One look at Bobby Bowden Field explains why there will be no spring game in Doak Campbell Stadium this year. The roadbed for a massive crane stretches down the west sideline with much of that half of the field serving as a laydown area for materials for the west sideline renovation project.

Day after day, week after week, that crane will creep down the sideline hoisting one piece after another to construction crews charged with completing the $250 million project in time for the 2025 season-opening home game against the University of Alabama on Aug. 30.

Because the nine-story, University Center Building C blocks access from the west contractors must position the crane and the materials on the playing surface during this phase of construction.

While the roadbed protects the underground irrigation system from the weight of the crane, it does not protect the sod, which will have to be replaced in time for the home opener. So once the crane, roadbed and materials are removed, time must be allocated to resod the field before it is safe to play a game on the surface.

With less than 225 days between now and the Alabama game, there are no days to waste.

Florida State senior associate athletic director Ben Zierden, who is coordinating the stadium projects as well as the football operations project, said both projects are on schedule to be completed on time.

Prior to the 2024 season, construction crews completed the foundation work, and the buried infrastructure — plumbing, electric, sewers and grease pits — as well metal support columns and concrete seating decks for the upper rows of the westside seats. They were also able to pour portions of the concourse with rough ins for the restrooms and concessions before and during the 2024 season.

In the coming months we should see the lower portion of the west side seating deck emerge while the midlevel skyboxes, kitchens and westside club is completed beneath the seating deck.