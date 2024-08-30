A look up at the new stands on the west sideline at Doak on Thursday. (Photo by Jerry Kutz)

The finishing touches to Doak Campbell Stadium will be complete in time for Monday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Boston College and the ticket operations office is prepared to help ticket holders acclimate themselves during this transition year. With construction ongoing on the West side of Doak, Florida State has completed the installation of temporary bleachers along the West sideline that includes 7,400 chair-back seats alon with portable bathroom trailers and concessions. East side ticket holders will be introduced to completed improvements, including wider seats with cushioned bottoms, wider aisles with handrails and more ADA seating. The path from parking lot to seat will be business as usual with all gates open on the East side and for the Dunlap Champions Club. The only closure on the West side will be Gate D on the Southwest corner, which will remain closed in 2024 for construction equipment. If your ticket assignment is in the temporary seats on the West side, you can leave your construction boots in your truck. “People will walk on concrete the whole time,” Director of Ticket Operations Jack Chatham said. “There will be no gravel or dirt. It will be concrete the whole way from entry to their seats, concessions and restrooms.”



A crane outside the West side of Doak helps with the installation of permanent seats. (Photo by Jerry Kutz)

West side ticket holders will access their seats from behind the temporary seating section, where there will be stairwells rather than ramps. Ticket holders should look for the stairwell with their section number, then climb the stairs to their row. If a ticket holder is unable to navigate stairs, there will be lifts on either side of the temporary structure as well as ramps to the ADA seating sections. Rather than port-o-lets, FSU has brought in portable restroom trailers, which will be located on the corners of the temporary seating sections near Gates A, B and E and under the precast concrete seating deck inside Gate C. Portable concession stands will also be available to service the 7,500 ticket holders. The athletics department believes they have prepared for every eventuality but know this will be a new process for ticket holders as well as for the ticket, parking and stadium staff.

