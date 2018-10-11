Walvenski Aime is not Florida State's top defensive lineman. He's not even a full-time starter, often alternating with redshirt sophomore Janarius Robinson.

But on the very first play from scrimmage of FSU's game at Miami last Saturday, Aime made a play that gave everyone watching an idea of what the Seminoles' defensive line would have in store for the rival Hurricanes.

The senior defensive end drove UM left tackle Tyree St. Louis two yards into the backfield, then shoved him aside to make the tackle on tailback Travis Homer near the line of scrimmage. Two plays later, the Hurricanes would be forced to punt -- their first of eight punts on the day.

"He set the tempo the first play of the game," FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said. "That was a really, really good play."

And despite the one-point loss, it was a really good day for Florida State's defensive line.

Led by standouts Marvin Wilson and Brian Burns, the Seminoles dominated Miami's offensive line for most of the game. They limited the Hurricanes' rushing attack to 2.2 yards per carry, and they recorded five sacks.

All five FSU sacks were recorded by defensive linemen. Wilson and Burns each had two, and senior defensive tackle Fred Jones had another.

"I feel like we shocked a lot of people," Wilson said of the defensive line's performance.

Wilson tied for second on the team with six tackles, and there were a slew of defensive linemen not far behind him. Senior defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas recorded five tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Robinson also had five tackles, while Burns and Aime each finished with four.