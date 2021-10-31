Strong second half for FSU defense not enough in loss at Clemson

The 30-20 final score might suggest that the Clemson Tigers, who have struggled offensively for much of this season, had their way with the Florida State defense on Saturday afternoon.

The truth is that for large chunks of the contest -- including nearly all of the second half -- it was FSU's defense that had the upper hand.

From late in the second quarter through late in the fourth quarter, Clemson was held scoreless. FSU forced three turnovers and held the Tigers scoreless on seven of eight second-half drives, keeping the Seminoles' upset bid alive despite the FSU offensive attack finishing with only 244 total yards for the game.

Adam Fuller's defense even put points on the board in the fourth quarter when Jermaine Johnson forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to give FSU a 20-17 lead with 7:39 remaining.

“Our defense, I thought they stepped up," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "To be able to get the touchdown. Force the fumble, create the takeaways. I was really pleased with how they responded in the second half. They had some challenging situations. We tried to be aggressive in some situations, and they just continued to rise to the call.”

