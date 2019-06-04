Malachi Wideman was already ranked among the top 100 basketball players in the country.

Now, the Florida State commit has pulled off the rare perfecta of being ranked in the top 100 nationally by Rivals in hoops and football. The Sarasota Riverview standout moved up nearly 60 spots and now checks in at No. 93 in the Rivals100 for football, which was released on Tuesday.

Wideman coincidentally is also ranked No. 93 in basketball.

The honors are well-deserved and a testament to all of Wideman's hard work, according to former Florida State quarterback Adrian McPherson, who is Wideman's mentor.

"He's a rare kid," McPherson told Warchant on Tuesday after hearing about the new ranking. "He's extremely competitive. He wants to be the best he can be in both sports. But there's a lot that comes with that. As much time as everybody else is putting into one sport, he has to put it into both sports.

"It takes a special person to do that, because you're kind of giving up part of your childhood."

McPherson, of course, knows all about those demands.

As a superstar athlete at Bradenton's Southeast High School nearly 20 years ago, McPherson was a major Division-I recruit in both sports. He actually was the first person to ever be named Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball in the state of Florida.

"He has that kind of talent," McPherson said. "Now, it will be tough for him to win it in football because he doesn't have the ball in his hands as much as a wide receiver. But this is a huge year for him. He has a chance to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in football and also play in one of those big-time All-America basketball games."