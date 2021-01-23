When the Florida State men's basketball program had to hit pause for two weeks because of COVID-19, the Seminoles had lost two of their last three games, were coming off a 10-point loss at Clemson and were struggling to find an identity early in the year. They certainly seem to have found one now. And it is dominant. The Seminoles are 4-0 since that hiatus, and three of the four victories have been absolute blowouts, including Saturday's 80-61 win over Clemson. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

FSU freshman Scottie Barnes drives inside Saturday against Clemson. (Mike Olivella/FSU Sports Information)

"We had the COVID break, and we had time to regroup mentally and physically and get ourselves right," junior forward RaiQuan Gray said after scoring 11 points in Saturday's win. "We just came together as a team. We're better than what we were playing before. We had a lot of slip-ups throughout some games. We lost games we shouldn't have lost. "And we feel like we're the best team in the country, and we want to go out each night and prove it. That's kind of our mentality: Just marking everyone off the list that's next up. That's our mentality going forward." The way the Seminoles have played over the last week and a half, it's hard to argue there are many teams better. It's not just that they are on a four-game winning streak. That would be one thing. But the Seminoles are on a four-game winning streak in which they've led for 147 minutes and 47 seconds of a possible 160 minutes of game action. They've trailed for exactly five minutes. They've had double-digit leads in each game. The only close contest they've played during that stretch was a 7-point win over North Carolina.