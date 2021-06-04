Seminole Spotlight: This week's news, TV schedule, trivia and more

Florida State fans who want to keep up with all the latest news from Florida State's athletics programs will want to make sure they check out our Seminole Spotlight feature every weekend. As the spring sports season winds down, only a few FSU squads are still in action. However, the four that are in progress are in the midst of important postseasons still with opportunities to claim a national title. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

The FSU softball team is playing in its 11th Women's College World Series. (FSU Sports Information)

What happened this week in FSU sports?

* After heading to the NCAA tournament last week, Florida State men's golf battled and advanced through the cut-down to 16 teams. When the field was cut down again from 16 teams to just eight on Memorial Day, FSU shot a 16-over-par as a team and placed sixth to advance yet again. Four days of stroke-play led to the final eight schools competing in a match-play tournament the rest of the way. Florida State was paired with Pepperdine, which finished third after the cut-down to eight, and Pepperdine eventually took down the ’Noles in the quarterfinals to end their season. Pepperdine went on to win the national title the next day, while FSU finished its banner year as one of the eight best teams in the country. * Florida State softball reached its 11th College World Series in program history this week, and action began in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. No. 10 seed FSU faced No. 2 seed UCLA on Thursday night in those teams' first game of the double-elimination tournament, and the Bruins shut out FSU 4-0 in a game much closer than the score indicates. Entering the fifth inning, things were still scoreless at 0-0 and star pitcher Kathryn Sandercock was working another impressive postseason outing. UCLA finally jumped ahead 1-0 with a couple of infield singles and an error in the bottom of the fifth. Then in the bottom of the sixth, UCLA took control with an RBI single and a two-run homer to put the game away. Now, FSU will battle No. 11 seed Arizona with their respective seasons on the line in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Arizona fell to Alabama 5-1 in their first game.

FSU weekend TV schedule Day Sport Opponent Time ET Watch/Stream Friday Baseball Southern Miss (NCAA Regional) 3 p.m. ESPNU Saturday Softball Arizona (College World Series) 2:30 p.m. ESPN Saturday Baseball TBA (NCAA Regional) TBA TBA

’Nole Trivia

Throughout Florida State history -- and the same is true for most college football teams -- kickers typically lead their teams in scoring from year to year. And even though FSU has a reputation for struggling with big kicks in important games, its storied history of great placekickers stacks up with any program. Here’s the question: Since the year 1976, which FIVE Florida State skill players (non-kickers) have led the team in scoring in a single season? If you know the answer, post it on the Tribal Council.

What to watch for next week