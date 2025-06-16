DT James "Tank" Carrington commits to Florida State

Florida State originally extended an offer to three-star DT James 'Tank' Carrington back in 2023 when Carrington was on the verge of a national recruitment as a freshman. He visited multiple times that year including a visit during a night game that he admitted almost made him want to commit that night.

Now a few years later, Florida State defensive line coach Terrance Knighton picked back up the recruitment of Carrington - which has seen some large changes - and it led to an official visit in Tallahassee on June 13th.

Florida State impressed the three-star once again during his visit and in turn, Carrington committed to the Seminoles on Monday following his official visit. He chose the Seminoles over Nebraska and Arkansas. Carrington was due to visit Nebraska on June 20th but that visit has now been cancelled as Carrington has shut down his recruitment.

"The connection here is bigger than any college I've ever been to, especially with the defensive line room. Getting to know them, the players that play here now, how they love the coaches (Coach Norvell, Coach Haggins). They all seem to really love it here. They treat each other as a family. That is the biggest thing that stood out for me," Carrington said exiting the visit.

Carrington is ranked as the No. 50 defensive tackle in the country by Rivals and the No. 62 prospect in the state of California. Carrington currently plays for Irvine (Ca.) Crean Lutheran High School, though has attended high schools in Georgia, Maryland and Nevada.

Carrington totaled 33 tackles during his junior season, including 14 tackles for loss. He also contributed nine sacks and a forced fumble according to MaxPreps.