Marvin Wilson has tried to take it all in stride.

After going through a "similar" right knee injury in high school, Wilson insists he wasn't devastated when he was sidelined by a torn MCL in his left knee this past April.

It forced him to miss the final couple weeks of spring practice, and it has prevented him from going through many of the same drills as his fellow defensive tackles. But as much as he hated being away from his guys, the talented sophomore said he was confident it would all work out for the best.

"I know this is just a little bump in the road," the former five-star prospect said Sunday during the Seminoles' annual Media Day gathering. "I can get over this, and I'm gonna be good. ... It's a long process, but I've been busting my butt."

With Florida State's much-anticipated season opener against Virginia Tech looming two weeks away, however, Wilson admits he has just about run out of patience.

During the first two weeks of preseason drills, Wilson has steadily increased his workload, going from solely participating in individual drills to recently taking part in team drills. He hasn't participated in full-contact work yet, but he believes there's a chance that could soon happen.

"Hopefully this week, I'll be full-go," Wilson said. "I'm ready just to go."

Before his injury, Wilson was projected as a likely starter for Florida State's defense this fall. Even though he recorded just seven tackles as a true freshman in 2017, Wilson dropped about 30 pounds in the offseason and had emerged as a force early in spring practice.

In his absence, senior Fredrick Jones has been working on the first-team defensive line with fellow senior Demarcus Christmas. But the Houston product Wilson is convinced he can push his way back into the starting group once he gets cleared for full contact.

"That's all I need to do is get on the field, and I'm gonna get my spot back," Wilson said.