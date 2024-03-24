Four-star defensive tackle prospect Myron Charles was back on the Florida State campus to take part in the Seminoles Legacy Weekend Recruiting event. Charles' time with defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins and former FSU defensive tackle Braden Fiske only seemed to help the Seminoles cause in earning the commitment and signature of one of the best prospects in the country.

"The practice environment stood out the most," said Charles when asked what his favorite part of the visit was. "Just the way Coach Odell taught the defensive line, how they took it all in and went over using every aspect of practice."

Charles also got to spend some time with former FSU defensive tackle Braden Fiske and talk about his experience as a Seminole. "That it's the best decision that ever made in his life," said Charles when asked about what Fiske told him about his choosing FSU. "Not really trying to recruit I guess in a way but talking player to player, just the benefits of coming, just how much you can learn from Coach Odell and just how much he developed." "That's big, again like seeing Odell, I mean a huge thing for me is development," when asked if that conversation made in impact with him. "I want to go to college to get developed."