Two more 2024 prospects have set official visit dates with FSU for next month. Both DL prospect Nasir Johnson and CB/WR prospect Jalewis Solomon have scheduled official visits to Florida State on the weekend of June 23-25.

Johnson, who is 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, was offered by FSU in January while on an unofficial visit. He is still in the very early stages of his development as a football player but is extremely athletic.

Johnson also told the Osceola that he plans to take an official visit to Florida the weekend prior to his trip to Tallahassee. In May, Johnson picked up offers from Nebraska, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Indiana and Auburn.