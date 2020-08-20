Odell Haggins has been part of more than 30 preseason camps with the Florida State football program, as a player and assistant coach.

It's been awhile since he has felt this good as the Seminoles wrap up their second week of practice.

From a physical standpoint, Haggins is able to get around the FSU practice fields much better after undergoing knee replacement surgery following the 2019 season.

The veteran defensive tackles coach, who twice in recent years has served as the Seminoles' interim head coach, no longer experiences the excruciating pain that caused him to walk with a pronounced limp.

"This is the best I've felt in 12 years -- on and off that football field," Haggins said after practice on Wednesday. "It's a blessing. The knee is doing quite well. It feels great, I'll tell you that."

